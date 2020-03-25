Dolores (Lola) Lopez Gamez, age 90, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at her residence in San Marcos.

She was born in Martindale on April 4, 1929, to Martin and Andrea Lopez.

Lola is survived by her son, Joe (Gomer) Gamez (Brenda); daughters, Elizabeth (Molly) and Rose Mary Gamez; son, Jesus (Rat) Gamez and Alfred Lopez whom we call our brother. Special grandchildren, Leslie Vargas and husband Jose, Christine Contreras (Jonathan) and Brandon Robertson. She is survived by her grandchildren, Maria Mendoza and husband, Josh, Adriana (AD) Lewter and husband, Eric, Olga Gamez and Vicky Gamez (Andrew). She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Caitlin Cruz, Isaiah Gamez (Marina), Noah Olvera, Melody Vargas, Genesis Vargas, Madison Vargas, Meagan and Lucas Vargas, Iliana and Kai'lynn Contreras. Joslin Mendoza, Sophia Mendoza, Valentina and Jonathan Mendoza, Rosalia Lewter, Andres Mendoza. She is also survived by her great-great-grandchildren, King Bueno, Royalti and Prince Bueno. Dolores is preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Andrea Lopez, husband, Manuel Gamez, son, Carlos Gamez, brothers, Manuel and Domingo Lopez, sisters, Margarita Perez, Francis Zuniga and Maria Lopez. Pallbearers, Isaiah Gamez, Rene Rios, Jonathan Puentes, Brandon Robertson, Alfred Lopez, Joe Rocha, Jose Vargas and Hilbert Alcala.

Graveside services will be held at San Juan Cemetery on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 10:30 AM in Reedville, Texas. Special thanks to Central Texas Medical Center, Hospice Care and Thomason Funeral Home San Marcos, Texas. For more information, visit Thomason Funeral Home's website.