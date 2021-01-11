Dr. Aditi K. Angirasa passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 following a courageous five month battle after cardiac surgery, at the age of 77. A true family man, he was unselfishly and unconditionally dedicated to his wife of over 49 years, and his only son. Family and friends alike would agree that he was a most generous, kind, loving, honest, caring man, with an insatiable thirst for intellectual conversation and stimulation. He had a voracious appetite for religion, history, politics, culture, as well as his chosen academic specialty, economics.

Aditi was an American success story, immigrating from India in 1971. He obtained his Masters of Science in Economics from Cal Poly, Masters in Science in Agricultural Economics from University of California, Davis, and his PhD in Agricultural Economics from Texas A&M University. His career path included the private sector, but his true passion was education. For the past 31 years, he not only taught courses at Texas State University, but helped shape the future for countless students and colleagues alike. His tenure in education was his true calling, and he left an indelible mark on what he considered his Texas State University family.

Aditi’s unexpected passing leaves a large void in the hearts of family and friends everywhere. May we cherish the memories that carry us during this time of profound sadness and grief, as we mourn a wonderful gentleman. His compassion and caring for all those he encountered will never be forgotten. He is survived by his wife, Mona, his son, Arush, his daughter in law, Cindy, and his grandson, Enzo. A private small service with his family will be held Tuesday, January 12, 2021. Friends and family are welcome to attend a pending memorial service scheduled at Texas State University.

Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, Austin, Texas – (512) 452-8811. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.