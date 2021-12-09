Dr. Charles Wayne Chapman, 77, of Brady Texas passed away Tuesday, December 7th, 2021.

In memory of our beloved Dr. Charles Wayne Chapman. Charles was born in Brady, Texas to Harlan and Lela Fay Chapman. He grew up in San Antonio and graduated from Harlandale High School. Charles proudly served his country as a member of The United States Marines Corps. He went on to attend Southwest Texas State University, proceeded by The University of Texas School of Law in Austin. Charles was the former District Attorney of Hays County, Texas where he was elected by his community. He taught at Southwest Texas State University for 14 years. He later moved to the Rio Grande Valley and continued working as a college professor for 21 years. Charles was also a practicing attorney for 42 years. He loved his career and never stopped working. His students looked up to him for his knowledge and wisdom. His colleagues and the people that surrounded him always have great things to say about his unmatched work ethic and personality. Dr. Chapman leaves behind a family that loves him and will miss him dearly. He was a very intelligent and charismatic person. He could break the silence with his one-liners, and with his witty sarcasm, he could light up the room. Charles was a great person inside and out. He always knew how to lighten the mood and make his family laugh. Charles loved his sports. He was a diehard Longhorn and Cowboys fan. He was a role model to his family and community.

He is survived by his wife Raquel, and his children Anthony Charles, Melissa, Christina, Alexis, and Max Chapman. His grandchildren Brandon, Trey, Robert, Sloan, Kaylee, Megan, Gabriel Jr., Dylan, Derek.

Charles, best husband, father, and friend will be forever loved and remembered by his family and friends. This is not a goodbye, but just a see you later!

Visitation will be held today December 10, 2021, from 1-9 p.m. with a Celebration of Life Ceremony to begin at 7 p.m. at Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home Chapel of the Holy Spirit. Graveside Service will be held on Saturday December 11, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. at Ashland Memorial Park Cemetery Circle of Honor with full military honors under the auspices of the American Legion Post # 205 and VFW Post # 2410.