The family of E. Hadley Phillips will celebrate his life of 93 years at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. He passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020. In support of the health of his family, the service will be limited to family members only. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.

Elbert Hadley Phillips was born on April 30, 1927, to Lloyd and Jessie Phillips in Shawnee, OK. He grew up in Blaine, Oklahoma and graduated from high school in Darrouzett, Texas. Hadley drafted into the Navy in April of 1945 and was stationed in San Diego, California until he was released in 1946. Hadley married Alta Mae Robins on April 17, 1947. Shortly after their marriage, they moved to Lubbock where Hadley worked for Bell Dairy for 23 years. In 1970, Hadley began his career at Retail Merchants Association of Lubbock. He served as the President of Retail Merchants Association of Lubbock for more than 45 years. Hadley was very active in the Lubbock community and the state and national credit bureau industry serving in the following positions: President of the Consumer Credit Association of Texas, 1966-1967; Lubbock Lion’s Club, President 1968-1969; Chaiman of the Budget Division for the United Way in 1974; President of Goodwill Industries in 1980; President of the Associated Credit Bureau, Inc. in 1980; Lifetime Membership on the Board of Boys Ranch beginning in 1983; President of Retail Merchants Association of Texas in 1964 and 1988; member of the Texas Tech President’s Council from 1989-1996; and he was the National Chairman of the Board for the Associated Credit Bureaus, Inc. for 1992-1993. Despite Hadley’s many professional accomplishments, his first priority and greatest passion was always his family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be deeply missed by his family, but they are very grateful for a lifetime of wonderful memories created over his long life.

Survivors include his children, Dennis Hadley (Ruth) Phillips, Darrel L. (Anita) Phillips, and Donna June (Dennis) Pruss; eight grandchildren, Daron Phillips, Derek (Kelly) Phillips, Ann (Brett) Phillips Stegall, Dane (Lindsey) Phillips, Craig (Amanda) Phillips, Eric (Krystal) Phillips, Robin Mae (James) Perrin, Doneece (Robby) Williams; twelve great-grandchildren, Drew Phillips, Emily Phillips, Greyson Phillips, Landry Phillips, Kira Phillips, Faith Phillips, Cambree Phillips, Libby Phillips, Caroline Haag, John Haag, Lauryl Stegall, and Elizabeth Perrin; and brother, James Pendergraft.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd Phillips and Jessie Hattie Pendergraft, and his beloved wife of 64 years, Alta Mae Phillips.

The family of E. Hadley Phillips has designated the St. Luke’s United Methodist Church Maedgen Elementary School fund https://egrace.breezechms.com/give/online or the First United Methodist Church Children’s Fund, https://www.fumc.com/giving as the recipients of any memorial contributions.