Mr. Eddie Villalpando was born December 19, 1971 to Joe Villalpando Sr. And Jesusa (Garcia) Villalpando. He shared holy nuptials with Deondra Daigle on April 5th, 2014. Eddie always put family first and showed God's love to everyone he met. He had a way of befriending strangers and brought with him great joy and light to every room he entered.

After graduating high school, he enlisted into the Marine Corps without hesitation. Upon separating from the Marines, he decided to serve his country once more by enlisting in the Army. During his military service he earned the Neptune Certificate for crossing the equator and all four oceans. He fought in Operation Desert storm, as well as several other conflicts to defend the country.

He was called to Jesus on October 1, 2021 at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston. He lives on in the hearts of his loved ones: his wife, Deondra Daigle-Villalpando, his mother, Susie Villalpando, his only son, Nick Villalpando, and his daughters, Annalissa Jewel Mata Villalpando and Joshlynn Gabriela Mata Villalpando as well as three brothers, Jesse Villalpando (Janie), Joe Villalpando Jr (Angie)., and James Villalpando; three sisters, Angie Villalpando, Josie Tager-Villalpando (David), and Sandra Villalpando; five grandchildren, Jayden Sifuentes, Alianna Villalpando, Amelia Varges, Sophia Varges, and Ellie Varges; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and relatives who will miss him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Villalpando, Sr.

Funeral Service is Saturday, October 9, 2021, 11 a.m. at Pennington Funeral Home, with burial following at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale, Texas.

Arrangements in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas 78666, 512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com.