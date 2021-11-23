Our beloved Eddie “the Breeze” Acosta, 66, was called to rest peacefully with our Heavenly Father on Thursday, November 18, 2021. Eddie was born on February 24, 1955, to Frank Acosta Sr. and Ramona Vidouria in Austin, Texas.

Eddie was honored to have worked as a Senior Technician in Device Engineering for NXP Semiconductors for the past 37 years. He enjoyed working on complex projects within the firm, trained and mentored several engineers, technicians, interns, and made friends with his co-workers he met along the way.

Eddie was the rock of his family. He enjoyed his family time the most, with his loving wife, children, and grandchildren. They were his greatest blessings, and he was so proud of each and every one of them. Family gatherings on the patio dancing the night away, trips on Tejano Cruises, barbecuing in the backyard, the beach, playing darts, annual road trips to Leakey with his compadres Ruben & Sylvia Barrios and our wonderful hostess Yoli Canales, and also watching his favorite Dallas Cowboys was how Eddie lived his life to the fullest. He was a family man for sure!

Eddie was a very giving man, always there for anyone in need. He was always there to lend a hand to family and friends when needed and was known by his wife as a jack of all trades, aka. “Honey Do.”

He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years Linda Lopez Acosta of Martindale, Texas. They met in New Braunfels, Texas at a local dance hall, El Conquistador in 1976, and have been inseparable since. Together they raised their children: daughter Roxanne Zuniga (Miguel, PhD), daughter Leslie Del Cueto (Abel), and son Jacob Edward Acosta (Sonia). His legacy includes his grandchildren: Skylar Grace Acosta, Mari Salinas Guardiola, Ava Rain Acosta, Dre Edward Acosta, Ashlyn Mona Zuniga, Shea Raymond Del Cueto, and Jackson Edward Zuniga. He will be missed by his precious maltipoo Breeiah, and numerous nieces and nephews, including his niece Lori Perez (Alex), whom he loved and treated like a daughter and son-in-law.

He is also survived by his siblings: Angelica Dennis, Stella Hawthorne, Diane Willoughby, Gloria Quiroz, Randy Ortiz, Frank Acosta Jr., David Acosta, Freddie Acosta, Anna Hunt, Patrick Acosta and Chris Acosta.

He is preceded in death by his mother Ramona Vidouria, stepfather Herman Vidouria; father Frank Acosta Sr., stepmother Dorothy Ann Acosta, brother John Buentello, brother-in-law Manuel Lopez Jr., and sister-in-law Yolanda Lopez.

Serving as Pallbearers are Ruben Barrios, Carlos Garza, Abel Del Cueto, Miguel Zuniga PhD, Alex Perez, Ernie Sepulveda, Rey Camacho, and Bobby Chagolla. Honorary Pallbearers are Paul Lopez Sr., Randy Ortiz, and Jesse Flores.

The family would like to thank all their family and friends for their love and support during this difficult time, especially since Eddie was suddenly called to be with his Lord and Savior. May you all continue to pray for the family and may God grant him eternal rest and peace.

A Celebration of Life and Visitation will take place at Thomason Funeral Home in San Marcos on Sunday, November 28 from 4 to 8 p.m., with a recitation of the holy rosary at 7 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Anthony Marie de Claret Catholic Church in Kyle, Texas on Monday, November 29, followed by interment at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.