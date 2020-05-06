Elida Hernandez DeLeon, 69yrs., resident of Maxwell, Texas, passed away May 5, 2020 in Maxwell, TX.

DUE TO COVID-19, CERTAIN RULES STILL APPLY. Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., Thursday, May 7, 2020 with Recitation of Holy Rosary held at 7 p.m., Los Angeles Funeral Home, 300 Cheatham St., San Marcos, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 8, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 310 Lockhart St., Martindale, Texas, Rev. Father Rafael Padilla will officiate. Interment will follow at San Isidro Cemetery in, Fentress, Texas.

Arrangements entrusted to the Villasenor Family, Los Angeles Funeral Home, 300 Cheatham St. San Marcos, TX. 512-392-3676

