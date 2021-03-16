On Monday, March 15, Eloy Augustin Rodriguez, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away at the age of 87.

Eloy was born on February 21, 1934 in San Antonio Texas to Benito Rodriguez and Angelica A. Rendon. He was raised by his mother and step-father, Juan Rendon. Eloy was a member of the Texas National Guard until 1955 when he left San Antonio to become a nurse at McKnight Tuberculosis Hospital in Carlsbad, Texas. It was there that he met the love of his life, Sarah. He and Sarah married on August 11, 1956 and they settled in San Angelo, Texas where they lived for 64 years. They raised three children, Eloy Jr., Diana and Debra. Eloy and Sarah relocated to San Marcos, Texas in December 2020 to be closer to their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Eloy was simple man. He loved his family whole-heartedly, and with the help of Sarah, he provided well for his family. He loved the Dallas Cowboys and any good shoot’em up movie or TV show. He never met a stranger and was always prepared to tell some of his favorite stories from when he was a young boy, working at the state hospital, running his own TV repair business, and stories of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Benito Rodriguez, Angelica A. Rendon and step-father Juan Rendon; siblings Juan Rendon Jr., Alonso Rendon, and Maria Viola Gonzales.

Eloy is survived by his loving wife, Sarah and his children, Eloy & Sue Rodriguez of Austin, Diana & Bill Spiller of San Marcos, and Debra & Steve King of Schertz; his grandchildren Megan Spiller (Isabella, Anthony Jr. and Iyana), Will Spiller, Victor Rodriguez (Adrian, Ariyah and Avaiyah), Victoria Rodriguez (Nathaniel Isaacks) and Ryan & Chase King (Blake Oliver).

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Margaret’s of San Angelo Catholic Building Fund.

Visitation is Thursday, March 18th, 5-8 p.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 p.m., at Pennington Funeral Home, San Marcos, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial is Friday, March 19th, 10 a.m., St. Anthony Catholic Church, 801 N. Burleson St., Kyle, Texas. Burial will follow at San Marcos City Cemetery.

Arrangements in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas 78666. 512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com.