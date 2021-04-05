Elson Reese

March 7, 1952 – March 23, 2021

Elson Reese, 69, of San Marcos, Texas died on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Thomason Funeral Home in San Marcos. Services will be on Thursday, April 8 at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, followed by interment at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.