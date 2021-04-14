Faith Arlene Brown passed away on April 10, 2021 in Las Cruces, NM. Faith has always followed her dreams, was very supportive of her friends and family and community. She was a counselor, partner and friend, a great daughter, sister and aunt. She was a beautician in Wimberley with Mrs. May’s, a student at south west Texas university(Texas State), worked many years with Texas Girl Scout Council, received her Master of Science/professional counseling from Grand Canyon University and was a licensed Mental Health Counselor at Golden Willow Counseling. She volunteered at La Pion’ in southern New Mexico and served on her church board. Faith was preceded in death by Ronald C. Brown her father, Bobbye J. Brown her mother, Daphne A. Brown her sister and Ronnie W. Brown her nephew. She leaves behind many survivors that loved her dearly. They include her spouse and sister and Brother, spouse, Kaye Crady, sister and brother Janiece A. Brown of Wimberley, Chess A. Brown of Wimberley. She also leaves behind loving nieces and nephew Ariel Brown, Chelsea Brown, Chase A Brown, Victoria Brown, Hannah Brown, Jessica Druehl, Celeste Brown and Great nieces Raeleigh Brown, Preslee Brown and Brynley Brown. Her Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at the Pavilion, 103 Mill Race Ln, Wimberley, TX 78676 from 2:00pm- 4:30pm. All friends and family are welcome to come celebrate. Upon Faith’s request all are to come in casual attire, have fun and play games.