Fernando R. Ortiz, Sr., 87, a lifelong resident of San Marcos, Texas, passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021. He was born October 18, 1933, in San Marcos, to Antonio Ortiz and Anita (Rodriguez) Martinez, and was raised and cared for by Francisco “Frank” Martinez and is wife Anita.

Fernando will always be remembered for being a loving father, grandfather and for being a hard worker. Fernando worked for Brown School of San Marcos, Gary Job Corp as a Med Tech, and Marbridge Foundation as a Medication aide. After retiring from the medical field, he worked for Carson Properties. Fernando loved spending time with family. He was a big sports fan and his favorite teams were the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers, Houston Astros and the San Antonio Spurs – a true Texan!

Fernando is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Meralda T. Ortiz, and his eight siblings. He is survived by his sons Armando Ortiz, Eduardo Ortiz and his wife Gwendolyn, Fernando Ortiz, Jr. and his wife Gloria; his daughters Elizabeth Mendez, Vivian Jaimes and her husband Ricardo, Jr., and Darlene Zuniga and her husband Ricardo. Fernando is also survived by 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren, three siblings and numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends. He will be deeply missed and live in our hearts forever.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 31, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Thomason Funeral Home in San Marcos. A Rosary will be recited that evening at 7 p.m. in the chapel. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 1 at Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online guest registry please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.