Gary Thomas

Thu, 01/14/2021 - 7:17pm
May 18, 1959 ~ January 13, 2021
Thursday, January 14, 2021

Gary Thomas passed away on January 13, 2021 at the age of 61. He was born in Seguin, TX to Alvin and Alice Mangum Thomas on May 18, 1959. Gary was one of ten children.

Gary was employed with Century Link for 29 years. He loved hunting, fishing, and playing guitar with his treasured family band, “Classic Jukebox”. 

He is preceded in death by his parents and 2 sisters, Dorothy Cochran Henry, and Sharon Thomas Heickman. 

Gary is survived by his wife, Dinah Varner Thomas; his children, Jeremiah Thomas (Amy), Sherri Peirce (Bubba) and Amanda Blume (Devin); four brothers, Kenneth Thomas, Calvin Thomas, Russel Thomas, and Gregg Thomas; 3 sisters, Betty Plane, Darlene Tarlton, and Teresa Helt; 9 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren and numerous, nieces, nephews, and friends. 

Gary was loved by many who will dearly miss his absence. 

The family will receive friends and family on Friday, January 15, 2021 from 5-8 PM at Pennington Funeral Home. A graveside service will begin at 3:30 PM on Saturday, January 16th at the San Marcos City Cemetery, Dixon Edition.

Arrangement in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas. 512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com 

