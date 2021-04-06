Guadalupe P. Juarez, Jr. (07/27/1948) joined his parents, Guadalupe and Catalina; sister, Maria de la Luz, and brothers Felipe, Gilbert and Mickey in their Heavenly home on April 2, 2021.

Lupe leaves behind his children: Cruz (Angie), Javier (Belinda), Maria Isabel (Mario Trinidad) and Joe Anthony (Beverly) and their mother Rosa; 10 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren and great great grandchildren who will miss his playfulness, holiday goodies and trips to the park. He is also survived by his beloved companion, Amparo; her children and their families who are heartily sorrowful for Papa Lupe's passing. They always appreciated his kindness, love and his fishing escapades. Lupe's dog, Bullet will miss sitting on his lap. He is also survived by his brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, The Parra, Martinez, David, Solis, Payne, Hayes and Juergens families.

A visitation will be held at McCurdy Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 7, 2021 from 4 p.m. until Rosary at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue at 9 a.m. with Mass beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 8th at St. Mary's Cemetery with burial to follow at Santa Maria Ida Cemetery, Maxwell. Pallbearers will be Jerry Solis, Craig Payne, Harry Juergens, Robert Martinez, Nathan Ruiz, and Javier Juarez, Jr. with 2 honorary pallbearers, Jayden de la Rosa and Raymond Juergens.

