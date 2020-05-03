Hazel D. Heath

Hazel Heath, formerly of La Coste, TX passed away in San Marcos, TX Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the age of 94. She was born July 22, 1925, in Austin, Texas to Murton and Laura (Beard) Parrish.

She grew up in San Antonio and graduated from Harlandale High School in 1942. In 1944, she met and married the love of her life, A. C. Heath. She traveled with her soon to be mother-in-law to Moorhead City, NC to marry A.C. where he was stationed with the Marines. They returned to San Antonio in 1945, and later moved to nearby La Coste, TX in 1948.

Hazel was a very involved mother, often volunteering to chaperone her daughters’ school activities and field trips. Meme, as she was known to her grandchildren and great grandchildren, played innumerable board and card games, and invented songs and stories to entertain them during visits and overnight stays.

Hazel loved to visit with friends and family - especially at family reunions. When she couldn’t see friends and family in person, she made phone calls and sent cards/letters. For over 30 years, she organized reunions for her high school classmates.

She welcomed newcomers to LaCoste. She taught exercise classes, visited with sick and elderly throughout the community and was involved in the United Methodist Church of Lytle. For several years, she was a postal clerk for the La Coste Post Office.

Hazel liked to be active. When the weather was good and her daughters were in school, Hazel enjoyed riding her bicycle around La Coste with her friends. Over the years, she took belly dancing lessons and attended water aerobics classes. She retired from teaching line dancing when she was 80. In recent years, she enjoyed visits and puzzles with friends and family, and card games and exercise classes with her assisted living friends at Brookdale North in San Marcos. Lately, she was also known as the peppermint lady, handing out peppermints to everyone she saw during the day.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, A. C. Heath, Jr., her sisters, Laura M. Dockery and Mary G. Parrish, parents and son-in-law, Jeff W. Henderson.

Hazel is survived by her daughters, Sharon Henderson of San Marcos and Pamela Passant and husband, Fred of Castle Rock, CO.; granddaughters, Laura Humphries and husband, Mark of San Antonio and their children, Hank and Liv; Jennifer Ruccia and husband, Don of Denver, CO and their children, Mandi White Calf, Jonathan Berve and Emili Ruccia; Tiffany Roach and husband, Todd of Dallas, TX and their son, Reese; grandson, Matthew Passant of San Marcos, TX; and 3 great-great grandchildren. She filled the lives of her friends and family with love and humor (and lemon cake.) Hazel will be deeply missed.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made in Hazel’s memory to your local Food Bank. A Celebration of Hazel’s life is pending due to the health and travel needs of several relatives.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made in Hazel's memory to your local Food Bank. A Celebration of Hazel's life is pending due to the health and travel needs of several relatives.