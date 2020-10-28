Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Helen Gazelle Davis Obert

 

Wed, 10/28/2020 - 7:40pm
One of the greatest people we ever knew, Helen Gazelle Davis Obert, was called home by our Heavenly Father on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the age of 79.

Helen was born on July 18, 1941 to Leon and Mary Davis. She grew up in San Marcos, Texas. She will be remembered as a woman who lived each day with unwavering faith, selfless love, and compassion for others. Her smile and laughter will remain in our memories and hearts forever.

Helen was survived by her husband of 60 years Bill Obert, brother Leslie Davis and wife Charlotte, sister in law Jane Davis, son Fred Obert, daughter Cyndy Moeller and husband Dan, daughter Susan Heidemeyer and husband Richard, step-daughter Kathy Figueroa and husband Dan, and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents Leon and Mary Davis, brothers John, David, Charlie, and Joe Davis.

We will celebrate Helen Gazelle Davis Obert’s life Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Grace Lutheran Church 1250 Belvin St., San Marcos, TX 78666.

Psalm 118-23: This is the day the Lord has made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it.

