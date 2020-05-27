Henry Garza, 98yrs., resident of San Marcos, Texas, passed away May 22, 2020 in San Marcos, TX.

DUE TO COVID-19, CERTAIN RULES STILL APPLY. Visitation will begin at 3 – 7 p.m., Thursday, May 28, 2020 with Recitation of Holy Rosary held at 7 p.m., Los Angeles Funeral Home, 300 Cheatham St., San Marcos, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, May 29, 2020 at St. John Catholic Church, 624 E. Hopkins, San Marcos, Texas, Rev. Father John Boiko will officiate. Interment will follow at San Marcos City Cemetery in, San Marcos, Texas.

Arrangements entrusted to the Villasenor Family, Los Angeles Funeral Home, 300 Cheatham St. San Marcos, TX. 512-392-3676.

