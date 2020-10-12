Our beautiful beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Irene Gonzales Trinidad was called home by our Heavenly Father on Saturday October 10th, 2020 at the age of 84.

Irene G. Trinidad was born on March 1st, 1936. Among those who had the honor and privilege of knowing her, she will be remembered as a woman who lived every day of her life in unwavering faith, selfless love, and compassion for others. Irene devoted her life to serving the Lord and was an active member of Holy Ground Church and the Nosotros la Gente organization.

She is survived by her son David Trinidad, daughters Annette Gonzales (husband Ramiro), Diane Natal (husband Frank), Virginia Rendon (husband Pedro), and Rebecca Mercado (husband Joseph); grandchildren Valerie Fernandez (husband Edward), Amanda Vega (husband Adolph), Ashly Trinidad, Allen Trinidad, Brittany Natal, Jeremy Trinidad, Preston Natal, Vincent Gonzales, Nicolas Gonzales, Irene Trinidad, Abdiel Natal, Aaron Valdez, Jeremiah Mercado, Joshua Mercado, Roslyn Mercado, Jonathan Mercado; great-grandchildren Alynis Trinidad, Kimberly Rodriguez, Bella Trinidad, Elliot Trinidad and Alayna Olivo. Also survived by brothers Ralph Gonzales (wife Mary), Eleazar (Alex) Lopez, Fred Gonzales and sisters Linda Silguero and Lily Flores.

Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Jacinto Trinidad Sr., daughter Angel Ann Trinidad, son Jacinto Trinidad Jr., mother Virginia Lopez, father Rafael Gonzales, brothers Joel Lopez, Richard (Ricky) Lopez and sister Minerva Falcon.

Services will take place at Thomason Funeral Home. Visitation is Tuesday, October 13 from 4 to 8 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m. A funeral service will be on Wednesday, October 14 at 10 a.m., followed by interment at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.