Isabel D. Garcia

Our beloved mother, Isabel DeLuna (Chavela) Garcia of San Marcos, Texas went to be with the Lord on November 6, 2020 at the age of 84.

Isabel is preceded in death by her parents Jose and Gregoria DeLuna; her siblings Phillip DeLuna, Louis DeLuna, and Mary Guerrero; her son Gilbert Garcia Jr; and her loving husband Gilbert Garcia Sr.

Isabel is survived by her daughter Pauline Villanueva; her sons Peter J. Garcia and Ike D. Garcia; her sisters Anita Rodriguez, Margie Samaniego and Ramona Gonzales; her brothers Frank DeLuna, Richard DeLuna, and Lupe Garcia. She was blessed with 12 grandchildren (Christine Carden, Joe Angel Loya, Jacob Loya, Julian Villanueva, Gilbert Lee Garcia, LeAnn Garcia, Gracie Garcia, Antoinette Garcia, Joshua Garcia, Ike Garcia Jr, Ashlyn Garcia and Michael Garcia), 28 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be at Thomason Funeral Home in San Marcos on Wednesday, November 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. The Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.; due to social distancing measures, there will be limited seating in the chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church on Thursday, November 12 at 10 a.m., followed by a graveside service at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale, Texas.

Arrangements are under the direction on Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.