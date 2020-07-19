Janelle Louise Dickerson, age 75, went to be with the Lord on May 17, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Janelle never gave up her fight no matter how bad she felt. Through her, we know what true faith, strength, resilience, and perseverance truly look like. A service was held at Memory Lawn Cemetery in San Marcos, Tx on July 25, 2020 at 10 a.m.

Janelle was preceded in death by her Mother, Genevieve Olive Rice and her Father, Cecil Raymond Craber, her brother Fredrick Craber, Brother Dallas Craber, as well as her grandson Brandyn Levi Correll.

Janelle is survived by her son Jerry L. Dickerson, Jr. of San Marcos, her daughter Sherri L. Correll and son-inlaw Bobby F. Correll, Jr of El Paso. Janelle had 3 grandsons Bobby F. Disler (Correll) and spouse Adam Disler, and Brandyn L. Correll. Janelle also had 3 great-grandchildren, Brayden L. Correll, Cooper R. Correll, of Georgia, and Kare Correll Disler of Salado.

Janelle worked for the Texas Department of Corrections in Huntsville, Tx then moved to San Marcos where she worked for Wide Lite and Gary Job Corps and finally at Texas State University, where she retired.

Janelle was well respected and loved by anyone that knew her.

She was very active in her church and community for many years. Her true passion was helping the church with her “special friends” and the “homeless ministry”. She also loved her lifelong friend Sandy and friend Deborah with whom she would meet in town each month and shop, have lunch and visit. She loved to garden and spend time with family. She loved the mountains of Colorado where she spent time with her grandsons on her vacations. In her youth, Janelle loved the outdoors and all of the beauty God created. She could often be found riding her horse “gypsy” in the country and in the river. Janelle spread love every chance she could and her family was her first priority in life. She was an amazing Mom and we will miss her so very much on this earth.