Jeremy Espinoza, age 33, passed away on Sunday, December 13th, 2020 with his family by his side. Jeremy was born in San Marcos, TX on January 19th, 1987.

Jeremy is survived by his mom Angelique Perez Scott (David Pearson) and dad Shane Scott (Amber Jones Scott); his siblings Stephanie Nicole Patterson (Anthony Patterson), Shelby Ingrid Scott, Mariah Elena Castellanos, Julianna Marie Castellanos; his nephew John Anthony Patterson; his maternal aunts and uncles Gregory Garcia Perez III, John Albert Perez (Melba Perez), James Garcia Perez; his paternal grandparents Johnny and Vicky Espinoza; his paternal aunts and uncles Diana Espinoza Gonzales (Vincent Gonzales), Brenda Espinoza (Vicky Rodriguez Espinoza); and many cousins.

Jeremy is preceded in death by his father Johnny “JJ” Espinoza Jr., maternal grandparents Gregory Hernandez II and Maria Elena Garcia Perez, uncle Gilbert Garcia Perez, and aunt Dorothy Ann Perez.

The family would like to thank Christus Santa Rosa Medical Center and Hospice along with Fresenius Dialysis for the extraordinary care and support they provided for Jeremy during his illness in the past six and a half months.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 17th, 5-8 p.m., At Pennington Funeral Home. Mass will be Friday, December 18th, 10 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church, San Marcos, Texas. Burial will follow at San Juan Cemetery, Prairie Lea, Texas.

Arrangements in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas 78666

