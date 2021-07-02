Jerry DeWayne Sebek, 58, went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 11, 2021.

Jerry, DeWayne called by his family, was born in Dallas, TX on August 13, 1962. He graduated from San Marcos High School and Texas State Technical College in Waco with honors. He worked for Motorola and NXP in Austin. He loved the outdoors and spending time with his family. Jerry loved deer and dove hunting, fishing, golfing, tubing, softball, cars and motorcycles. He enjoyed tinkering with things and working on cars. Jerry was also quite the prankster who had a big heart and gave to others who were in need before himself. He liked fast cars, loud music and going to concerts. DeWayne was a man of few words, but he touched many hearts with his love, kindness and generosity.

Jerry loved his faith, family, friends and life.

He is preceded in death by his parents Jerry and Elizabeth Sebek.

Survivors include his sister Cindy, husband James and niece and nephew Sadie and Connor McDonald of Austin, TX and his sister Kim Sebek from Temple, TX along with many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 10, 2021, 2:00PM at First United Methodist Church, 129 W. Hutchison St., San Marcos, Texas. Reception will follow in the FUMC Fellowship Hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the First United Methodist Church of San Marcos or the charity of your choice. The family requests that if floral tributes are sent, they be delivered to First United Methodist Church one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas 78666. 512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com.