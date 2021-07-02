With a heavy heart, the Olivo family sorrowfully communicates the passing of Jesus “Jesse” Olivo (Jess). Born December 23, 1940 and passing April 30, 2021. Their beloved brother Jess, a native of San Marcos, graduating from SMHS, Class of 1959.

Jess enlisted in the U.S. Air Force making it a career, serving for 23 years. While stationed in England, he met the love of his life, Daphne, the two were married for 57 years.

Jess is survived by his wife, their son, Michael Olivo and two grandchildren, Sara and James. Siblings are Mary Olivo, Pasqual (Pie) Olivo, and Joe Olivo.

Preceding his calling to our heavenly father were his parents, Angelita & Domingo Olivo.

Jess passed surrounded by his family in the town of Hunstanton, England, at the age of 81. During his services a song that topped the chart for weeks in the UK back in 1968 played, it was one Jess admired and revered songs sang by Louis Armstrong, “What a Wonderful World.”