Jimmy Ryan Brewington

Jimmy (Jim) Ryan Brewington of Kyle, Texas, passed away on November 8, 2021, at the age of 89 years.

Jim was born in San Antonio, Texas, on October 18, 1932, to Madeline Reynolds. He was then adopted a short time later by his parents, Philip Jennings Brewington and Iva Mae Lewis Brewington. While attending Buda High School he met the love of his life, Patsy Ruth Stringer, who he married on August 25, 1953. They were married for 58 years until her passing in 2011.

After graduating from Buda High School he attended Southwest Texas State Teachers College in San Marcos. He served honorably in the United States Army. He spent his entire professional career as a sales representative for various electronic, appliance and furniture distributors. He also spent many years as Minister of Music, Deacon and Sunday School teacher for various Southern Baptist Churches in the Buda, Kyle, San Marcos and San Antonio area.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, wife Patsy Ruth, sisters Joan Barr and Earlene Lovett and great grandson, Lane Witherspoon. He is survived by his siblings, Edith Ann (Buddy) Cleveland, Dale Brewington (Sue) and John C. Brewington and many nieces and nephews.

Jim is also survived by his children, son, James Michael Brewington (Debby) and their children, Deborah Michelle Lane (Shawn), James Theodore Brewington (Megan), Kimberly Nicole Murchison (Jeff), Andrew Higgins (Holley), Brandon Higgins (Brittney); daughter, Luanne Brewington Caraway (Jack) and their children, Jack Ryan Caraway (Kathleen) and Clayton William Caraway (Cristina); and daughter, Patricia Jayne Brewington Green (Wallis) and their children, Stephanie Marie Green and Joshua Wallis Green (Ashleigh).

He is also survived by his great grandchildren, Curtis Wilson, Jason and Kenadie Witherspoon, Kaitlyn, Audrey, Riley and Grace Brewington, Jack Murchison, Evelyn Higgins, Cord Caraway, Madeleine and Landrie Caraway, Hudson and Benjamin Green.

We would like to express our sincere appreciation to Halcyon Home and especially to Franchesca Rizo for her loving care and kindness over the past couple of months.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 11:00 AM, at Calvary Baptist Church, 1906 N. IH 35, San Marcos, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to a charity of your choice in his name.