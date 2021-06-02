Joel Vaughn Roberts, beloved husband, brother, father and grandfather, died peacefully on May 30, 2021, at the age of 79. Joel was born on June 2, 1941 to Valen and Irene Roberts at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital in San Marcos, Texas. His mother used to say that even as a young boy Joel loved to make things grow. He spent his whole life fostering growth in people as well as plants. He felt it was just as easy to see the good in things as it was to see the bad. Joel loved the peace and tranquility of the early morning sun and the beauty and majesty of a Hill Country sunset.

Joel married his wife of 58 years, Janet Marie Watson, on December 19, 1959. Joel and Janet lived their entire married life in San Marcos and were heavily involved in 4H, FFA, Horse Shows and Rodeo. Joel had worked in the insurance industry ever since he graduated from high school, but in 1973 he and Gerald Brumley bought their own insurance agency in San Marcos and it was there he would spend the next 41 years. He was proud of what he had built, but in 2014 he sold his agency to spend more time with his wife, kids and grandkids.

Joel is survived by his son Randy Roberts and wife Carla; daughter Tara Lantz and husband Bret; grandchildren Reese Roberts of San Antonio; Sydney Roberts, Bret Lantz II, and Brady Lantz, all of San Marcos; and Valen Roberts of Austin. Joel was preceded in death by his brother Dale, his wife Janet and his son Joel B. Roberts.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 5th at 1 p.m., with Funeral Service following at 2 p.m. at Pennington Funeral Home. Services will conclude at the funeral home.

