On Sunday, September 20, 2020, John Urrutia De León of San Marcos, surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren, passed away peacefully at the age of 75. John was born on April 28, 1945 in Saginaw, Michigan, where at a young age, he began working to contribute to his family. During the Vietnam War, John was stationed in Germany while serving in the US Army. He volunteered with the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) prior to and after his retirement from Texas State University’s Physical Plant Department where he worked for over twenty years. As a volunteer with DAV, John participated in the Honor Guard which serves to celebrate the lives of veterans who have passed. He also was an active member of the local Knights of Columbus. He was proud of his service and volunteerism, and became an active proponent for veterans in his community. John believed in the value hard work and education, and he instilled these values in his children.

John is preceded in death by his parents, Maria Cruz Urrutia De León and Claudio De León; siblings Anita Tienda, Cora Cárdenas, and Victor De León. John is survived by his wife Gumesinda (Cindy) Pastrano De León to whom he was married for forty-nine years; their children Ana De León of New Jersey, Chris De León, Denise De León (Joseph), and Natalie Martínez (Gary) all of San Marcos; their six grandchildren Jaryd, Lilly, and Samantha Smith, Gabriel and Grayden Martínez, and Emeline Calef; and John’s sister Isabel Abarca (Rigoberto) of California.

The family will hold a private memorial service to celebrate and honor John’s life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family to help offset funeral expenses as well as for contributions to local chapters of organizations near and dear to John.