Johnny Bernal Salinas was called to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ as a result of long-term illness. He was born in Fredericksburg, Texas, on November 29, 1971.

Johnny was preceded in death by his parents Francisca (Ramirez) and Laurencio H. Munoz, brothers Lawrence and Iraquel Munoz and sister Dalinda Munoz. He is survived by sister Ana Maria (Robert) Puente of San Marcos, Texas, brother Israel (Joann) of Bainbridge Island, Washington, and sister-in-law Joyce Munoz of San Marcos, Texas. In addition, Johnny is survived by nieces and nephews Marissa (John) McGlothlin of San Marcos, Texas, Robert (Jessica) Puente of Martindale, Texas, Betsy (Steven) Cantu of San Marcos, Texas, Aaron Munoz of San Marcos, Texas and Caleigh Munoz of Bainbridge Island, Washington. He also had grandnieces and nephews, Owen, Roni, Connor and Reese McGlothlin, Isabella Puente, Evan, McKenna, Harley and Hawk Cantu and Mason Munoz. Johnny is also survived by his aunts, uncles and cousins.

Johnny graduated from San Marcos High School. He lived his entire life battling kidney disease. Johnny was a fighter and battled the disease until the age of 48. He enjoyed Disney World, movies, football, video games and spending time with his family and friends.

The family wishes to thank all the doctors, nurses and technicians who cared for Johnny throughout his life. The medical team at Fresenius Kidney Center in San Marcos cared for him before his passing and the family thanks them for their patience, encouragement and compassion.

Services for Johnny are private and the family thanks everyone for their prayers and support.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Johnny’s memory may be made to the American Kidney Foundation, Make a Wish Foundation, St. Vincent de Paul Foundation, or a charity of your choice.

Services under the direction of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche St., San Marcos, Texas.