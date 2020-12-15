Johnny P. Garcia 

Johnny Puentes Garcia, 60, of San Marcos, Texas, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020, with his family by his side. He was born in San Marcos on December 21, 1959.

He is survived by his children Veronica Garcia (Steven), Anthony Garcia (Carolina), and Mariah Cardona; his siblings Estella Garcia McClernon (Bob), Gloria Venegas (Joe), Joe Garcia, Jesse Garcia, Lillian Garcia (Hector); grandchildren Joshua (Victoria), Naomi, Jordan, Michael, Elijah, Layla, Aaliyah, Alynnah, Nevaeh, Ezra, Zakaria, Ethan, Donovan, and Adrian; great-grandchild Joshua Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Johnny is preceded in death by his parents Jose S. Garcia and Benita Puentes Garcia.

Johnny was active in the community, often participating in City Council meetings and discussing projects with city staff. He loved spending time with family, friends, and his beloved cats. He enjoyed visiting with longtime friends from high school and cherished fun out-of-town family getaways to historical sites like Corpus Christi, Johnson City, Goliad and Victoria.

He is remembered for his Raspa Truck, a family business, where he served icy treats to the neighborhoods and provided refreshment to Fourth of July Celebrations and Movies in the Park in Buda. Johnny generated laughter, smiles and happy memories wherever he went.

Memorial donations can be made to the National Kidney Foundation and/or Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos.

Visitation will take place Thursday, December 17 at Thomason Funeral Home in San Marcos from 4 to 8 p.m. with a Rosary scheduled for 7 p.m. Funeral services will be on Friday, December 18 at the funeral home at 1 p.m., followed by interment at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction on Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.