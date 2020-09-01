Jose Flores, 88, of San Marcos, Texas, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, August 29, 2020.

He was born in Lockhart, Texas on November 20, 1931 to the Rev. Jose S. Flores and Agustina Flores. Jose was raised in San Marcos and attended school here. As a young person, he worked at odd jobs in San Marcos, until he entered the Army at the young age of 18. He served as a member of Battery “D” 867th AAA Automatic Weapons Battalion serving in Alaska. While there, he received a commendation from his commanding officer, Lt. Col. George V. Underwood, for devising a bore sighting tool for the .50 caliber machine guns, heretofore never satisfactorily accomplished. When discharged from the Army, he attended a trade school in Austin, which resulted in his career as an auto mechanic. He worked at the Red Simon Ford Company for many, many years before retiring in 1993.

Jose married Oralia Rodriguez in 1959 and they had a son, Joshua. Their lives were changed completely when Joshua and a friend were seriously injured in a motorcycle accident. As Jose prayed for them, he promised God that if He would heal these young people from their injuries, he would serve the Lord for the rest of his life. And that was how Agape Fellowship of San Marcos, formerly AGAPE MINISTRIES, came to be. That was 33 years ago, and Jose served faithfully and joyfully for the remainder of his life.

Jose is preceded in death by his parents; his sisters Rachel, Rebecca, and Esther; and his brothers Sam and Daniel. His is survived by Oralia, his wife of 60 years; his son Joshua and wife Roxana of Austin; his granddaughter Victoria Flores; his sister Frances Patlan; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, September 3 from noon to 2 p.m. at Thomason Funeral Home. Services officiated by Rev. Sam Montoya and Pastor Pedro Sierra will take place at 2 p.m., also Thursday, September 3 at Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.