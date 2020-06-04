Jose L. Gonzales
Jose L. Gonzales, 85, of San Marcos, TX passed away at his home on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Thomason Funeral Home in San Marcos. A recitation of the holy Rosary will begin at 7 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Friday, June 5, 2020 at St. John Catholic Church in San Marcos, TX and interment will follow at the San Marcos Cemetery. For more information, visit Thomason Funeral Home's website. 512-396-2300.