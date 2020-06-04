Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.

Interested in submitting an obituary? Learn how to do so by clicking here.

Jose L. Gonzales

Thu, 06/04/2020 - 12:00am
Thursday, June 4, 2020

Jose L. Gonzales, 85, of San Marcos, TX passed away at his home on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.  A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Thomason Funeral Home in San Marcos.  A recitation of the holy Rosary will  begin at 7 p.m.  A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Friday, June 5, 2020 at St. John Catholic Church in San Marcos, TX and interment will follow at the San Marcos Cemetery.  For more information, visit Thomason Funeral Home's website. 512-396-2300.

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2020