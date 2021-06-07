It is with great sadness that the family of Juan G. Nevarez, Jr. announces his passing after a brief illness on May 25, 2021 at the age of 57. Juan, known to friends as “Boy” will forever be remembered by his daughter, Marcella Nevarez (Justin Bonilla) of San Marcos, his sons, John Christopher and Adrian Blake of Lubbock, Texas, grandchildren, Jeremiah, Amiyah and Zailyn Bonilla, his mother Tomasa G. Nevarez, sisters Zulema Rios (Manuel), Minerva Perez (Thomas,) Angelica Nassiri (Ali) and brother, Phillip. Juan will also be fondly remembered by his 7 nieces and nephews.

Juan was predeceased by his grandson, Zaiden King Bonilla, sister Hermelinda Nevarez and father, Juan D. Nevarez.

Rosary is scheduled for June 10, 2021 at 9 a.m. with mass to follow at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Memory Lawn Memorial Park, Martindale, Tx.