Kathie Lorene Crooks Patterson, of San Marcos, Texas, beloved wife and mother, passed away from an aortic aneurysm on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas at the age of 77.

Kathie was born on April 24, 1943 in Beaumont, Texas to Idolph and Lorene (Russell) Crooks. In 1955, her family moved to Snyder, Texas, during the oil boom. She graduated from Snyder High School in 1961.

One cannot think of Kathie without her husband, Larry, affectionately known as her best friend and hero. The two met and began dating in junior high and married on December 22, 1961. Their love and commitment to each other and their family was an inspiration to all.

Kathie received a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics in 1974 from Lamar University, and she earned her Master of Education in 1986 with a Gifted and Talented endorsement from Texas State University. Kathie was an educator for thirty years.

Her greatest delights were spending time with her family, traveling in their RV, reading, and quilting. Kathie had a zest for life that was contagious and made all things fun. She had an exceptional way of engaging with people that made them feel special.

Kathie is survived by her loving husband, Larry Patterson of San Marcos, Texas, daughter and son-in-law Pamela and Mark Sadler of New Braunfels, Texas, and son and daughter-in-law Matthew and Lorraine Patterson of Wimberley, Texas. Kathie is also survived by her thirteen grandchildren: Wesley and John Sadler; Parker, Madelaine, Sawyer, Naomi, Mery, Lillie Pearl, Cooper, Kiefer, Conner, Selah, and Ruby Patterson. Her two surviving sisters are Karen Crooks Young (Gene) of Brenham, Texas, and Patricia Crooks Pricer (Larry) of Blanchard, Oklahoma. Kathie is preceded in death by her parents Lorene (Russell) Crooks and Idolph Crooks, sister Jacqueline Crooks Hamiter (Frank), and granddaughter Christyn Joy Patterson.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CASA of Central Texas, 1619 E. Common Street, New Braunfels, Texas, 78130 or St. Jude Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Road, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105 or the charity of your choice.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private family service.

