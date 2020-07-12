Kathryn L. Rodriguez passed away June 26th, 2020, at her home in Kyle, Texas. She was born May 24th, 1967, in Elmers, New Jersey to Dominic Garofolo II and Catherine Garofolo.

She was a graduate of Clear Lake Highschool of 1985. She married Frank Rodriguez, III on December 3, 1994, in Austin, Texas. She worked for the IRS for 26 years. She loved gardening, traveling, and she was one with the beach.

She was preceded in death by her mother Catherine Garofolo, father in law Frank Rodriguez II, her aunts Anna Mae, Teressa, Rosie, Dolores, and her uncle Sunny.

She will be remembered by her husband of 25 years, Frank Rodriguez III, daughters Molly Rodriguez, and Payton Rodriguez, sisters Terri Garofolo and Mary Ann Moss, brothers Dominic Garofolo, III, Peter Garofolo, and her father Dominic Garofolo, II as well as many extended family members and friends.

Visitation will be held at Pennington Funeral Home Monday, July 13th, 2020, at 5-9 p.m., with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 p.m.. A Mass will be held at St. John’s Catholic Church in San Marcos, Texas on Tuesday, July, 14th, 2020, at 12 p.m. Burial will follow at Memorial Lawn in San Marcos, Texas. Please note that all are asked to wear a face mask at the visitation, the funeral mass and the burial.

Serving as pallbearers will be Dominic Garofolo, III, Dominic Garofolo IV, Peter Garofolo, Jack Gutierrez, Jesse Deleon, Patrick Deleon, Frank Hernandez, Kelly Alvarez, Scottie Alvarez, and Christopher Alvarez.

We wish to thank our family and good friends for all the love and support they've shown through this rough time.”

Arrangements in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche St., San Marcos, Texas. 512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com.