If Heaven looks anything like Earth, then Kendra is freely strolling barefoot along the silvery edge of a tropical beach, just where azure waters meet white sands. She is reveling in the warm ocean current and soft sea breeze as her eyes, the color deep blue sea, catch a glimmer of the fiery sunset. She is smiling and contented. She is jubilant.

Kendra Alene Pitzer-Harmer of Kyle, Texas transitioned to Spirit peacefully at age 52 surrounded by her loving family on the evening of September 2, 2020. But this is not where her story ends.

When family and friends were asked to describe Kendra by a visiting priest in her last hours, words like strong, loving, kind, funny, selfless and intelligent erupted without the slightest hesitation. And while all these words described Kendra, they don't provide context.

From the time Kendra was a little girl, she was boundlessly energetic. She kept her mom and dad busy shuttling her from swim team practice to gymnastics, Girl Scouts to after school bowling, drill team practice to choir functions and sleepovers to church youth group meetings. Kendra was a social girl. When she made friends, they were for life. She was always fiercely loyal and protective of them. This was how she was until her final days.

However, Kendra was first and foremost a family girl. Spending time with family, both immediate and extended, meant everything to her. If there was a gathering for a holiday, wedding, memorial or reunion, she made sure the Harmer Family was in attendance.

As a proud mother, Kendra's boys Jason and Joshua were the center of her universe. She loved accompanying them to football practice and games, Scouting trips and campouts, Mariachi performances, UT games and trips to the Texas coast.

Along the way Kendra made so many more friends within the Kyle community including her Hays CISD, Scouting and Football families. She touched them all with her infectious laughter, her sincere kindness and loving support. Durning her final days, these same friends rushed to her side to make sure that she and her family were well fed and supported in return.

Kendra was selfless and compassionate; managing to work and support her husband and boys while aiding her mother with her ailing father. She also did this for other family and friends whenever the need arose. Kendra was very dedicated to her friends and family. Anyone who knew her understands this to be true.

Kendra was preceded in death by her father, Knox Pitzer and survived by husband Rich Harmer and sons Jason and Joshua, mother Eleanor Pitzer, brother Knox Pitzer, Jr and brother-in-law Michael Ivy. She will be greatly missed by a numerous aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Kendra's Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, September 26th at Harrell Funeral Home of Kyle, 1715 Kirby, Kyle, TX 78640. Visitation begins at 11 a.m and the Celebration service begins at 12:00pm.

In lieu of flowers the family wishes for monetary donations go to ALS Association of Texas (TexasALS.org), Heart to Heart Hospice of San Marcos, TX or Scout Troop 128 of Buda, Committee Chairman - Diane Elizalde, 812 Shadow Creek Blvd., Buda, TX 78610.

Out of an abundance of concern for the health and safety of family and friends in attendance, all attendees will be required to wear a mask and observe proper social distancing.