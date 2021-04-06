Kenneth Warren Hinze

Kenneth Warren "Goober" Hinze, 66, quietly departed this life to be with the Lord Jesus Christ March 30, 2021 in his home in Henly near Dripping Springs, Texas after a short illness. A private celebration of life will be held by his siblings and immediate family.

Kenneth was born August 3, 1954, the seventh of eleven children, in Temple, Texas to Ernest and Marjorie Hinze. He graduated from San Marcos High School in 1972 and recently retired from the building industry. Kenneth's greatest joy was the time spent with his grandson, Taven.

Kenneth joins his parents, brother (Ernest “Buddy” Hinze), sister (Shirley Smith), and nieces (Jennifer and Cheyenne) in heaven. He is survived by his children Kyle and Lacey; grandson, Taven; siblings Pat Mangum, Sharon (Don) Hooker, Dwayne (Susan) Hinze, Leslie (Patti) Hinze, Gary (Juli) Hinze, Edra (Randy) Bierschwale, Terry (Nancy) Hinze and Alan Hinze; in-laws Sue Hinze and Kelley Smith and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. He is also survived by his first love, Pamela Gulley. The family is very grateful for the happy times they shared. He was truly blessed and is greatly missed.