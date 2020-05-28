Kenneth Wayne DuBois, age 61, passed away peacefully on Sunday May 24,2020 in Del Rio, TX. He was born on October 1, 1958 in Yorktown, TX to Raymond Nelson DuBois and Rose Elaine DuBois.

He was a graduate from Runge High School. He married Cindy Boerm on December 19, 1981. He worked at G.A. Powers Company, and was a member of Staples United Methodist Church. He was very active in the Walk to Emmaus community. He was on the Staples UMC Council chair, and was recently appointed by Rio Texas Conference as the Interim Supply Pastor of Staples UMC. He was to begin that ministry on July 1, 2020. He was a member of Staples UMC 4th day Emmaus Reunion Group, Kairos Ministry, and Hays Praise Emmaus. Other titles included Crossroads District Lay Minister, Pulpit Supply for Crossroads District, and Lay Speaker Training Coordinator. He was a strong believer in Christ, and lead many people toward the Lord’s path. Kenny never met a stranger, and always brought a smile to everyone’s face. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, dancing, cooking, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife Cindy DuBois, his daughters and son in laws Candice and Bradley Wieland, Stephanie and Greg Pate, and Katelyn and Reece Koenig, and his grandchildren Briley Wieland, Landyn Arnold, Layne Arnold, Luke DuBois, Cassie Pate, Colton Pate, Chloe Pate, and Rhyley Koenig. He is also survived by his siblings Linda Blount, Raymond DuBois, Chrissy Harlan, and Bebe Schumann. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents Raymond Nelson DuBois and Rose Elaine DuBois, and his brother John Thomas DuBois. Funeral viewing will be May 30, 2020 between 8:30 to 10:00 at Massey Funeral Home in Yorktown, TX, followed by graveside memorial service at 10:30 at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Yorktown, TX. Memorials and Donations can be made to Hays Praise Emmaus at Staples United Methodist Church.