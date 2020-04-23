Larry W. Murphree, of San Marcos, Texas passed away April 10, 2020 at the age of 79. He was born October 31, 1940 in Fort Worth Texas to Parents Robert H. and Zela Butler Murphree. Larry was a Man of God, a loving husband, father, stepfather and grandfather, a humanitarian and world traveler and he served his county in the United States Air Force.

He is survived by his wife, Donna A. Murphree of San Marcos, son, Matthew Murphree and wife Leigha of San Marcos, Daughter, Stephanie Murphree of Kyle, stepson, Ryan Doyle and wife Angela of Schertz, stepdaughter, Sarah Aultman and husband, Jeremy of San Marcos, grandson, Jackson Murphree, and step grandchildren, Gage and Sylas Aultman and Jordan and Roslyn Doyle.

A private family service was held at Legends Funeral Home. Interment was private at Laureland Memorial Park in Dallas, TX. A public memorial service will be held at a later date, when it is safe for gatherings.

In Lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the charity of your choice.