Lauriano Rosales Alanis

Lauriano Rosales "Castro" Alanis, 63yrs., resident of Lockhart, Texas, passed away August 6, 2020 in Lockhart, TX.

DUE TO COVID-19, CERTAIN RULES STILL APPLY. (MASK & GLOVES WILL BE ENFORCED!!) Visitation will begin at 4– 7 p.m., Monday, August 17, 2020 with Recitation of Holy Rosary held at 7 p.m., Los Angeles Funeral Home, 300 Cheatham St., San Marcos, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 624 E. Hopkins, San Marcos, Texas, Rev. Father Edwin Kagoo will officiate. Interment will follow at San Juan Cemetery in Reedville, Texas.

Arrangements entrusted to the Villasenor Family, Los Angeles Funeral Home, 300 Cheatham St. San Marcos, TX. 512-392-3676.

