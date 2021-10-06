Leonor M. Luera, 83, of San Marcos, Texas entered the gates of heaven peacefully on Sunday, October 3, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 19, 1938, in Martindale, Texas to Felix and Bernalda Mendoza.

On January 7, 1956, she married Joe T. Luera at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Martindale. Leonor agreed with Joe’s marriage proposal on one condition: that he would buy her a monkey. She never received that monkey, but in exchange Joe and Leonor were blessed with 11 beautiful children.

Family was very important to Leonor. She leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. She loved opening her home to family gatherings and went to great lengths to ensure that all were fed and provided a gift at each visit. Each time she expressed the amount of love she had for you, she described it as, “I love you to the top of the house.”

Leonor is preceded in death by her husband Joe T. Luera; son Juan Jesus Luera; grandsons Rudy Villarreal Jr. and Jarid Andrew Luera; great-grandson Aiden Skyler Perez; and great-granddaughter Chasity Marie Luera.

She is survived by daughters Margarita (Genaro) Flores, Mary Helen (Henry) Puentes, Nelda (Abraham) Barcenas, and Diana (John) Flores; sons Joe Luera Jr., Larry (Evalinda) Luera, Ruben Luera, Donny (Lisa) Luera, Andrew (Melissa) Luera, and Michael (Rosa) Luera; sisters Timotea Cruz and Cecilia Mendoza; and brother Felix (Eva Linda) Mendoza Jr. She also leaves behind a legacy of 39 grandchildren, 75 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

She was blessed to be provided 24-hour care by her daughter, Mary Helen Puentes and granddaughter, Krista Flores. The family would like to express their heart felt gratitude to CHRISTUS Hospice-Central Texas, but most importantly to her nurses Kristy and Roxanne and chaplains Javier and Murry.

Visitation will take place at Thomason Funeral Home in San Marcos on Thursday, October 7 from 4 to 8 p.m., with a recitation of the holy rosary at 7 p.m. Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 8 at noon at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Martindale, followed by interment at Memory Lawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be grandsons Paul Barcenas, Genaro L. Flores, Mario Luera, Seth Luera, Joseph Medrano, and Roman Villanueva; and great-grandsons Patricio Flores and Joe Villarreal. Honorary Pallbearers are grandsons Ethan Flores and DJ Luera.

