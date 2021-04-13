Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Leticia Galan-Hernandez

Tue, 04/13/2021 - 7:27pm
February 26, 1964 – April 10, 2021
Leticia Galan-Hernandez, 57, of San Marcos, Texas gained her wings on Saturday, April 10, 2021.

She is survived by her husband Raymond Hernandez of San Marcos; two sons Croix Galan and Cristian Galan; two daughters Isis Uriah Moreno and Iris Hernandez, all of San Marcos; ten grandchildren; and stepmother Petra Galan.

She is preceded in death by her father Jose Galan Sr., brother Jose Galan Jr., and sister Adriana Galan.

A visitation will take place on Thursday, April 15 from 1 to 3 p.m., followed by a liturgy, at Thomason Funeral Home in San Marcos. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.

