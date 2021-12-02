Linda Joan Fowler (Phillips) 79 years of age died after living in Dripping Springs for more than thirty years. Linda was born on September 7, 1942. Her parents were Heuell and Adeline Phillips (Perry) from Malvern, Arkansas. Linda graduated from the University of Indiana with a bachelor of science in secondary education with a composite certification to teach all sciences.

Linda was a dynamic woman of firm character and a huge loving heart for those around her. She used her talent for teaching for 30 years at many places including Guam, Fredericksburg, Virginia; San Antonio, Texas; Westlake, Texas; and San Marcos, Texas.

Her favorite activities were scuba diving, RVing, reading, sudoku, and playing with her grandchildren and puppies.

She leaves behind a devoted husband of 57 years Douglas Loyd Fowler Jr. her two children Douglas Loyd Fowler III (married to Theresa) and Patti Luann Rubenak (William).

Her legacy is her grandchildren David Rubenak (Alex), Linda Walls (Drew), Christina Fowler, Jennifer Fowler, Timothy Fowler, Thomas Fowler, Douglas Loyd Fowler IV and her great-grandchildren Charley, Raylan, and Colton Rubenak, Ryan Bennet and Douglas Loyd Fowler V.

Graveside services will be 3 p.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Fairview Cemetery, in Dyersburg, Tennessee.

Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com