Lloyd Calvin Rathburn, of San Marcos, Texas, passed away peacefully at age 92 on Thursday, December 3, 2020, in Webster, Texas. He was born May 9, 1928, in Schertz, Texas, the tenth child of George Cornelius Rathburn and Lena Mary Hall Rathburn.

Lloyd could accomplish anything he set his mind to. He served in the United States Army during World War II, then studied at Texas A&I University, where he later served on the Advisory Board. In 1951, he earned Bachelor of Science degrees in Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering and Chemistry. After college his career started as a Field Petroleum Engineer in Colombia with Texaco/Columbia Petroleum. He eventually worked his way up to Department Head of Transportation and Assistant Head of the Pipeline Company. In 1961, he returned to the United States where he had many successful careers including owner of a Texaco gas station, Petreco Chem-Electric Contractor, Builder and Owner of Mobile Home Village/ Rathburn Land & Development Inc., Project Engineer with Brown and Root, Executive Vice President and President of Loomis International, Inc., Director of Allied Bank, and creating/patenting numerous oil field parts. He retired at age 55 and moved to Cedar Crest in the Hill Country with his best friend and wife, Sharry. Lloyd spent the rest of his life working on his ranch, deer hunting, building projects in his wood shop, raising cattle, raising sheep, drinking wine, and entertaining their children, grandchildren, and many friends and family.

Lloyd was preceded in death by his wife, Sharry Kay Wells Rathburn; both parents, George and Lena Rathburn; sisters, Gertrude Rathburn McRae and Ruth Rathburn Satterlee; brothers, George Rathburn, Luther Rathburn, Carl Rathburn, James Rathburn, Ed Rathburn, Marion Rathburn, Fred Rathburn, Gene Rathburn, and Maurice Rathburn; daughter, Katherine Rathburn Conoly; and grandson, Weston Conoly.

Lloyd is survived by his children and their spouses, Sandy Rathburn Nelson (Kevin), Lloyd Eden Rathburn (Laurie), and son-in-law, David Conoly; 2 step-children and their spouses, Tammi Manson (Chris) and Bubba Livingston (Gloria); 15 grandchildren and their spouses, Shantell Smith (Matt), Kevin Nelson (Sadie), Grant Nelson, Will Conoly, Tori Glueck (Paul), Kaycie Rathburn, Wyatt Conoly, Wylder Conoly, David Brandtner, Misti Charo (Corey), Meagan Canales (Kyle), Joey Kaminski (Paige), Mikayla Larkin (Trevor), Taylor Livingston, and Eryn Livingston; and 11 great grandchildren, Jackson, Olivia, Michael, Dylan, Lillian, Paisley, CoriRae, Peyton, Grant, Ryle, and Slayte.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 10th, 2020, 9:00 AM at Pennington Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, December 10th, 2020, 10:00 AM, at Pennington Funeral Home. Interment to follow at San Marcos City Cemetery.

Arrangements in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas 78666.

