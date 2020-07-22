In Loving Memory of Richard Gray Davis

Richard Gray Davis, 62, of San Marcos, passed away on Tuesday, July 14th, 2020. Richard was born on May 25th, 1958 in Anchorage, Alaska to Edward Earl and Helen Jeanette Davis.

He graduated from The University of Texas at Austin and retired from Roger Beasley Automotive Group in Austin, Texas as the General Sales Manager.

Richard will be remembered for his unconditional friendship and passion for helping others. He touched many people's lives through his wisdom, generosity, and humor. Everyone who met him could see his strength of character and dedication. He loved to share stories and make people laugh, which some of us had the privilege to enjoy. He was a passionate Dallas Cowboys and San Antonio Spurs fan and being home with family is where he was most at peace.

Richard was a caring husband, father, brother, grandfather, friend, and mentor. He loved his family and friends with all his heart and will be missed by many.

Richard is survived by his wife, Aurora Siegelman; his children, Cody, Shane, Dylan, Michele (Robert), Jessica (Jessie), Julie (Samuel), Laura (Carlos); his 11 grandchildren; his brother, Brad (Connie); and two sisters, Lisa (Michael), and Carolyn (Tim).

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 25th, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Pennington Funeral Home at 323 N. Comanche St. in San Marcos, Texas 78666. Website: penningtonfuneralhome.com/obituary/richard-davis.

Services in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 512-353-4311, www.penningtonfuneralhome.com.