Luciano S. Garcia 

Luciano Sanchez Garcia, also known as Chano or Lucky, 72, of Kyle, TX, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2020.

The funeral service will be held at Thomason Funeral Home in San Marcos, TX. Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020, followed by the Rosary starting at 7 p.m. Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, at St. Anthony Marie de Claret Catholic Church in Kyle, Texas. The Burial will follow the mass at San Marcos City Cemetery in San Marcos, Texas.

Luciano was born in Kennedy, Texas on August 6, 1948, the third child of Miguel B. Garcia and Petra S. Ramos. Luciano was married to Mary Valdez on May 31, 1970; they were married for 50 years and had two daughters, Tanya Marie and Chelsea Madeline.

In 1968, Luciano was drafted and served in the Vietnam War. During his time in the military, Luciano held numerous positions, received countless awards, and received an associate degree in business administration.

Luciano worked as a Senior Evaluator/ Writer, A3 Tank System Mechanic, Engine Inspector, and Automotive Repairman. Luciano became a training manager for the Army Armor School of the U.S. Army in Ft. Knox, Ky. Luciano retired from the Army as Sergeant First Class with 22 years, 6 months, and 63 hours of duty. After retiring from the military, Luciano worked for the U.S. Postal Service and retired with 15 years of service.

Luciano was awarded the Purple Heart (1st OLC), Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal (1st OLC), Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal (6th Award), Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal (4 Bronze Stars), Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation With Palm, Overseas Service Bars (2), Driver and Mechanic Badge, Driver- W Driver and Mechanic Badge, Overseas Service Ribbon (3rd award), NCO Professional Development Ribbon (Advance Level), Army Service Ribbon, M-16 Rifle Qualification, Marksman Qualification Badge, and Expert Qualification Badge.

Luciano is survived by his spouse, Mary V. Garcia; his two daughters Tanya Marie Saenz (Charlie Saenz) and Chelsea Madeline G. Duran (Garrett Duran); grandchildren Clarissa Nicole Garcia and Benny Luciano Duran; best friends 1sg. (Army Ret.) Ignacio De la Rosa (Virginia), Colonel Joseph Simonin (Sherry), Sgt. First Class (Army Ret.) Mingo Pena (Mary), Sgt. First Class (Army Ret.) Victor Montoya, Sgt. First Class (Army Ret.) Juan Reyes (Lupe), and many family members and loving friends.

Luciano is preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Miguel Garcia Jr, and two brothers-in-arms, Sgt. First Class (Army Ret.) Ernesto Flores and Oscar De Hoyos.

Luciano was a member of St. Anthony Marie de Claret Catholic Church and occasionally volunteered for St. Vincent de Paul during the holidays.

Luciano was devoted, kind-hearted, sincere, ambitious, dauntless, and sentimental. There are not enough words to describe Luciano. He loved everyone and always offered a helping hand toanyone that he knew or that was in need.

The Garcia family wishes to extend their sincerest thanks to the Doctors and Nurses at Ascension Seton Hays Hospital, especially to Dr. Hummell and staff, for taking excellent care of Luciano S. Garcia.

Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.