Malik Marquez, 18yrs., resident of Buda,Texas, passed away May 20, 2020 in Kyle, TX.

DUE TO COVID-19, CERTAIN RULES STILL APPLY. Memorial Services to be celebrated at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to the Villasenor Family, Los Angeles Funeral Home, 300 Cheatham St. San Marcos, TX. 512-392-3676.

