Marcelino G Rivas, Jr., 73, of San Marcos, passed away July 18, 2020. He was born in Kyle, Texas to Marcelino Rivas, Sr. and Basilisa Gonzales.

He has gone to rest with our Heavenly Father, joining his father and mother, along with his sister Mary Rivas Facundo and brother Pedro Rivas, Sr.

His loving wife Ninfa Jo V. Rivas survives him. He is also survived by his sister Dora Guerra (Jesse deceased), brothers Juan L. Rivas, Sr. (Frances), Joe Manuel Rivas, Roy Rivas (Sara), sister-in-law Vivian (Pedro Rivas, Sr. deceased), and David Rivas, Sr. (Maribel). He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.

Marcelino served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corp, earned the rank of Corporal, was wounded in the Tet Offensive and was disabled and retired from USMC. One of the greatest pleasures in his life was to be with his brothers and sisters. He loved to play his guitar. He was also an ordained Deacon.

Pallbearers include David Rivas Jr., Johnny Rivas Jr., Jesse Guerra Jr., John Anthony Guerra, and Elias Silva. Honorary Pallbearer is Christopher Flores.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 23 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Thomason Funeral Home, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. A funeral service will take place Friday, July 24 at 10 a.m. at Thomason Funeral Home with interment with military honors to follow at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale. Services are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.