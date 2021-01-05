Margaret Leona Ewing Hoch entered heaven on January 2, 2021. Margaret was the only child of Edward Leon Ewing and Edma (Whitehead) Ewing. She was born on September 25, 1931 in Lubbock, Texas. She lived in Lamesa, Texas until she was one year old and then they moved to Floresville, Texas. Margaret graduated from Floresville High School at 16 then attended Southwest Texas Teachers College (Texas State) and graduated with a degree in Home Economics Education. She taught Home Economics in Blanco for one year. She then went back to school to earn a Master’s degree in Elementary Education and taught grades 6th,5th and 3rd grades in San Marcos for 41 years.

Margaret loved to read and to sew. After retirement she continued her love of sewing and made hand crafts to sell at Gruene Market Days and Wimberley Market Days. She enjoyed working with her partner, Sue Neskorik, and visiting with patrons while sharing her crafts with them.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 42 years, Frank B. Hoch, Sr. She is survived by her daughter, Diana H. Dabelgott (David) and son, Frank B. Hoch, Jr. Grandchildren, Macy Cason (Jeremy) and Wesley Malek (Caney). Great grandchildren, Anna-Claire Cason, Cole Cason, Nash Cason and Hines Malek; along with several nieces and nephews.

Sincere thanks to Kindred Hospice, Gruene Sr. Living and Pastor Steve Peace for their constant, compassionate care.

Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date at the San Marcos Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice or a favorite charity.