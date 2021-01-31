Margot Irene Paris Thompson, passed away peacefully at Ledgestone Memory Care in Dripping Springs, Texas on Sunday, January 24, 2021.

Margot was born to Lillian Katherine Sonka Paris and Josiah Harold Paris on January 20, 1937 in Shreveport, Louisiana. After her parents’ divorce when she was five, she moved with her mom and sister, Jacqueline, to Seguin, Texas. Growing up in the house her grandfather, Joseph Sonka, built in the late 1880s, she actually had two additional mothers to watch over her. Her aunts, Irene Sonka and Mayme Theobald also lived in the large two-story home. She graduated from Seguin High School and married William Alton Thompson in 1955. They were happily married for 56 years and raised three children: Jennie Lynn, Bill Emory and Joe Charles. Margot worked as a teacher’s aide in the school system, but for the most part she was a stay-at-home mom and always involved in all of her children’s extracurricular activities. Margot was a devoted wife, mother, and caring friend to so many. Throughout her life, she lived a Christ-centered life, dedicated to the Methodist Church in every town in which they resided. Daily Bible study, Christian devotionals and education were important to her. During their retirement years in Dripping Springs, Margot and Bill were active members of the Dripping Springs United Methodist Church and volunteered in several organizations in the community. Margot was a member of PEO, Philanthropic Educational Organization, a women’s only entity providing educational opportunities for female students worldwide. She was a devoted animal lover and had a number of special pets over the years.

Margot and Bill loved traveling throughout their marriage. Their trips covered numerous states, including Hawaii, and many other countries including Canada, Switzerland, Austria, and Panama. They loved to include close friends and family in their traveling adventures.

Margot was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, her parents Josiah and Lillian and a grandson Jonathan Paris Riley. She is survived by her sister, Jacqueline Westphal, her three children: Jennie Lynn Tedesco and husband Steve, Bill Emory Thompson and wife Lisa, Joe Charles Thompson and wife Karen; twelve grandchildren: Jaime Tedesco Smith and husband Kory, Jeremy Riley, Julia Garza and husband Lyle, Michael Tedesco and wife Jessica, Joseph Tedesco and wife Rachael, Natalie Tedesco, Amy Thompson, Clayton Thompson and wife Laura, Garrett Thompson, Loryn Cole and husband James, Jenna Thompson, and Lindsay Thompson; twelve great grandchildren: Kylie and Blake Warren, Lillian and Wyatt Smith, Jonavon Reyes, Jace and Jocelyn Tedesco, Eli and Luke Garza, and Rhett and Jovie Thompson, as well as a great great grandchild, Ryker Warren.

The family wishes to thank Magnolia Hospice and Ledgestone Senior Living for their kind and compassionate care. Memorials in Margot’s memory may be made to the TruCare Network in Austin, Texas (an organization dedicated to reaching the abortion-minded and showing them the love of Jesus) or Dripping Springs United Methodist Church. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Dripping Springs United Methodist Church on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 2pm.

Arrangements in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas 78666. 512- 353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com .