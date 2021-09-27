Our beloved Maria Del Rosario Alonzo, age 64, resident of San Marcos, Texas, was called by our Heavenly Father on Friday, September 24, 2021.

Maria was a beloved daughter, mother, sister, grandmother, friend, and much more. She was an independent women who raised 4 boys into men and cared for her parents and brother into their old age . She lived for her family and would travel with them all around. If you were a stranger she would welcome you into her family with open arms. She was very strong in her faith and knew God would only give her what she could handle. Her family will carry on her legacy of giving unconditional. She was universally loved and will be greatly missed.

Maria was preceded in death by her grandson: Justin David Alonzo Jr.; parents: Fermin & Alicia Alonzo; brothers: Robert Alonzo and Joe Henry Alonzo.

She is survived by her sons: Ralph Garcia (Emily), John Alonzo, Alex Alonzo (Shannon) and Justin Alonzo (Sabrina); brother: Edward Alonzo (Helen); grandchildren: Deztinie Alonzo, John Alec Alonzo, Bianca Garcia, Joshua Garcia, Andrew Alonzo, Johnette Alonzo, Carlee Alonzo, Jimmiecaine Alonzo, JRobert Alonzo, Haileigh Alonzo, JCarlos Alonzo, Jaidon Alonzo, Jadealicia Alonzo, and Kingston Alonzo; great grandchildren: Anthony Esquivel and Kaenen Alonzo; nephew: Christopher Arron Alonzo (Angelica); niece: Adrienne Marie Alonzo (James); great nieces and nephews: Breanna Alonzo, Julian Mata, Mia Mata, Eric Mata, Alex Baladez, Kristopher Alonzo, Sophia Palacios, Liana Raylene Alonzo and Aria Alonzo; and with other family members and friends.