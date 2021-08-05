Our beloved Maria Luisa Rivas, age 90, resident of San Antonio, Texas was called by our Heavenly Father on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

Maria was preceded in death by her son: John Rivas; daughter; Laura Rivas; parents: Guadalupe & Anita Natal.

Maria was very faithful to her Catholic religion. She was a retired License Vocational Nurse whose specialty was in Geriatric nursing. She loved being a nurse and taking care of her patients. She was a warm and caring person who always gave of herself to family, friends, and patients. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She enjoyed playing bingo and watching Tyler Perry’s character of “Madea”. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband: John V. Rivas; sons: Richard Rivas (Lourdes), Rudolph Rivas (Deborah) and Robert Rivas; daughters: Margie Houghland (William), Patsy Brumgart (John) and Mary Lou Denny (Trevor); sister: Celia Lopez; grandchildren: 18; great grandchildren: 15; and with other family members and friends.

DUE TO COVID-19, CERTAIN RULES STILL APPLY. (MASK WILL BE ENFORCED!!) Visitation will begin at 5–7 p.m., Monday, August 9, 2021 with Recitation of Holy Rosary held at 7 p.m., at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 310 Lockhart St., Martindale, Texas. Tuesday Morning Visitation will begin at 8:30 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church with Mass of Christian Burial held at 10 a.m. Rev. Father Rafael Padilla will officiate. Interment will follow at Natal Cemetery in Martindale, Texas.

Please visit losangelesfh.com to offer condolences.