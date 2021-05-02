Maria (Mary) Juarez Gonzales

Mary Juarez Gonzales, 83, went to her Heavenly home on Saturday, April 24, 2021. She was surrounded by her family at her home in San Marcos, Texas. Mary was born in Martindale, Texas to Jose and Rebecca Quiñonez Juarez on October 11, 1937. She was employed by multiple companies in the San Marcos area, including the San Marcos ISD, where she enjoyed sharing her love of Jesus to her co-workers and the students.

Mary stood faithfully by her husband, Rafael, for 66 years of marriage. Mary’s pride and joy were her children, grandchildren and her two great grandchildren, whom she cared for and raised, teaching them the importance of knowing and accepting Jesus as their personal Lord and Savior.

Mary loved gardening and grew beautiful flowers and wonderful vegetables that she graciously shared with her friends and family. Mary’s most rewarding work and the one she was known for was her unwavering volunteer service to her church, Primera Iglesia Bautista, and non-profit organizations, Nosotros La Gente, Salvation Army and other service groups. Mary was a great Prayer Warrior and will be greatly missed.

Mary is preceded in death by her siblings Bonefacio Estrada and Valentina Estrada. She is survived by her husband Rafael Lopez Gonzales, her children Jerry Gonzales (Gail), Peggy Schultz (Frank), Debbie Ingalsbe (Garry) and Virginia Jeannie Martinez (Victor), seven (7) grandchildren Peggy Lynn, Robbie, Yvette, Jeremy, Caleb, Gabriella and Jessica, two great grandchildren Thilyn and Kobi, and her brother Gerald Juarez.

The family would like to thank the many family and friends who gave gifts of support and prayers. A special thanks to Hope Hospice for their loving care of our mother, Mary.

A visitation will be held, Thursday, May 6, 2021 from 5:00-8:00pm with a Prayer Service beginning at 7:00pm at Pennington Memorial Chapel. A Gathering will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021, 10:00am at Pennington Memorial Chapel followed by a procession to Memory Lawn Memorial Park for Interment.

Arrangements in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas 78666. 512- 353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com.